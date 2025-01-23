Lucy Dacus distributes $10k to trans GoFundMe appeals in wake of Trump’s cruel legislative attacks

Queer boygenius star Lucy Dacus is donating $10,000 (£8,100) to trans people’s GoFundMe pages, following Donald Trump’s recent legislative attacks on the LGBTQ+ community.

The singer, who has announced a new album and tour of North America, wrote on X/Twitter that she would be giving away “$10k in $500 (£400) increments” to individual GoFundMe pages for trans people’s gender-affirming care, after Trump signed anti-LGBTQ+ executive orders.

Encouraging others to donate, Dacus wrote: “The government will never be the source of our validation or protection, we have to do it ourselves.”

Fans praised her for “putting her money where her mouth is”, with one person writing: “This is the exact kind of thing people with means and privilege need to be doing right now.”

Another said: “Looking up to artists, and having artists you love have the same values as you and use their privilege and money to help their community, will always make me emotional.”

if trans people wanna comment surgery gofundmes, I’m gonna give away 10k in $500 increments until it’s gone, & if other people wanna scroll through and make donations, please do



the government will never be the source of our validation or protection, we have to do it ourselves — Lucy Dacus (@lucydacus) January 22, 2025

Trump has been criticised for the executive orders, one of the first acts of his second term in the White House, which proclaimed that the US will recognise only “male” and “female” which are “unchangeable”, and is expected to result in the removal of the “X” gender marker on passports and other IDs for trans and non-binary people.

The president also ordered government diversity, equity and inclusion employees to take paid administrative leave.

LGBTQ+ campaigners have attacked the moves, with Jeremy Comeau, the president of the National Federation of Stonewall Democrats, describing it as a “direct assault on LGBTQ+ Americans”.

You may like to watch

Comeau went on to say: “Leadership should unite, not erase, us. We deserve better. Trump’s declaration is not just rhetoric, it’s a rallying cry for policies that will harm millions of Americans.”

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.