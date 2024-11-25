Coronation Street’s Carla Connor is “not struggling” with sexuality as she begins a romance with Lisa Swain, the show’s boss has said.

Kate Brooks, the incoming boss of the long-running ITV soap, has confirmed a long-term future for Carla (played by Alison King) and detective sergeant Swain (Vicky Myers).

The pair made their feelings for each other known on Friday (22 November) following a tumultuous 13 months, sharing a racy kiss that led to a playful time between the sheets.

Now, Brooks has revealed to the Metro that the duo will go official, with their neighbours on the cobbled street finding out ahead of Christmas.

“They’ve been circling each other for a while, the attraction is there, the chemistry’s palpable, they’re both very strong, independent, stubborn, brilliant women, and they found themselves drawn to each other,” Brooks said.

“They have a connection they can’t deny, so we will absolutely play their relationship.”

Falling for Lisa “completely blows [Carla’s] mind”, but, Brooks added: “It’s important for us to show she’s not struggling with her sexuality, she’s very confident in her sexuality, but she has fallen in love with a person [who] she didn’t expect to, and that presents many challenges.”

Carla Connor and Lisa Swain actresses Alison King and Vicky Myers are straight

The straight actresses have been tight-lipped about the future of their storyline, although Myers has previously shared that she was “very thankful” for the “massive opportunity” to play the police officer.

King was engaged to Corrie sound technician Adam Huckett but they split up in 2012. In 2018, she was spotted with IT consultant David Stuckley and a year later the pair spoke to OK! magazine about their relationship. However, wedding plans were cancelled in 2022 when they went their separate ways.

Myers was diagnosed with skin cancer in 2013, soon after splitting with her husband. They have a daughter, Megan. Six months later, she was able to return to work.

