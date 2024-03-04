Coronation Street star Vicky Myers has said she’s “very thankful” for the “massive opportunity” to play soap character detective sergeant (DS) Lisa Swain, who she has confirmed is gay and has a teenage daughter.

Speaking to Manchester Evening News, Myers shared that her character DS Lisa Swain – the detective involved in solving some of Coronation Street‘s biggest crimes – is gay and has a daughter.

Myers, who was initially contracted to do eight episodes and first stepped onto the cobbles in 2021, said she didn’t expect the prolonged storyline.

She said of Swain’s future: “I think for Swain, she perhaps has seen somebody whose caught her eye but she’s far too busy focussing on this investigation and her career, being a single mum and a home life as well.

“And I think if anybody out there has got teenage daughters they’ll quite understand what I’m saying with that.”

Of being given the opportunity to extend Swain’s storyline, Myers said: “To portray that with authenticity and to be creatively challenged like that is brilliant and I’m very thankful to be given this massive opportunity”.

You may like to watch

Swain’s return to Coronation Street will see her investigate the disappearance of Lauren Bolton, played by Cait Fitton.

Swain’s here to stay! 🚨



Thank you for the wonderful messages in response to the exciting news and for the fantastic support since I joined @itvcorrie

It’s greatly appreciated 🙏✨#CoronationSt #Swain #LISA pic.twitter.com/FElc4ybrCP — Vicky Myers (@VixMyers) March 4, 2024

Taking to X/Twitter on Monday (4 March), Myers announced that her character is “here to stay”.

She added that she’s received “wonderful messages in response to the exciting news”.

In October 2023, Peter Ash and Daniel Brocklebank made history in Coronation Street‘s first (successful) gay wedding.

The soap was later hit with Ofcom complaints over a romantic scene starring the gay husbands Billy Mayhew and Paul Foreman, played by Daniel Brocklebank and Peter Ash respectively.

The show received 52 complaints over the characters sitting down to have a romantic conversation. Despite complaints over previous inclusion Coronation Street’s decision to keep Swain on TV screens looks to promise more LGBTQ+ romance.

Coronation Street continues on Monday night (4 March) at 8pm on ITV.