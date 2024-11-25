“I think it was a cry for help. I needed to come out in some way and to be myself,” Michael Gunning, the first out gay athlete to represent Jamaica, has told PinkNews.

The former professional swimmer came out publicly in December 2018 while taking part in the reality dating show The Bi Life.

“I felt at an all-time low,” he says now. “I knew there was one thing missing in my life, and that was me being openly gay, being myself.”

He recalls suppressing his sexuality for years, driven by a fear of homophobic abuse and racism.

During his career, Gunning represented both Great Britain and Jamaica. He won the 2016 European University Games while swimming for Team GB but reflects on the emotional toll of hiding his true self.

Michael Gunning came out publicly in 2018. (Zac Goodwin)

“I wish I’d known what I could have achieved without the burden of suppressing my sexuality and feeling I had to change in different competitions and arenas,” he says.

“I always felt I had to be macho and intimidating but towards the end, I realised I could wave and smile. It was still intimidating but I could be myself.”

His decision to come out was spurred by surviving the Manchester Arena bombing, in which 23 people died and hundreds more were injured, during an Ariana Grande concert in 2017.

Over a 16-year swimming career, Gunning set Jamaican national records in the 200m butterfly and 200m and 400m freestyle events.

He competed at the 2017 and 2019 World Aquatics Championships, but narrowly missed out on qualifying for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo. This year he served as an ambassador for Pride House at the Paris Olympics, a role that aligns with his commitment to advocacy.

‘It’s OK to be yourself’

Gunning has been a vocal advocate for inclusivity, contributing to campaigns such as Speedo’s Swim United, which tackles the UK’s swimming problem through pop-up pools. This year he made history by opening Brighton’s Pride Swim, raising funds for LGBTQ+ charity Switchboard on its 50th anniversary.

However, his journey has not been easy. Coming out attracted intense media attention, leading to death threats and accusations of shaming the nation. “Ultimately, after questioning if I’d made the right decision, I know I’ve inspired many,” he insists. “That’s why I wanted to do it: to be visible and show it’s OK to be yourself.”

Michael Gunning with some young fans. (Youth Sport Trust)

Jamaica’s anti-gay laws impose prison sentences of up to 10 years for gay sex, and 24 months for what is termed ‘outrages on decency’.

“When I spoke to my team, everyone learned and accepted me,” Gunning continues, but he remains committed to pushing for change. “I want to educate everyone to make being LGBTQ+ more acceptable.”

Support from friends, including Olympic diver Tom Daley, has been a source of strength. “Tom took me to my first gay club and hosted dinner parties that made me feel close to the community for the first time,” he recalls.

In 2022, the pair visited Jamaica for Daley’s BBC documentary Illegal to Be Me. “We were petrified. It’s not nice at all,” he admits. “So many people in Jamaica have come out to me but they can’t tell their families because they’re scared of being chucked out of their homes. It’s heart-breaking.”

Tom Daley and Michael Gunning went to Jamaica to shoot a documentary. (John Phillips/Getty Images)

Gunning’s experiences have fuelled his desire to advocate for change. “I’m still the only out athlete on Jamaica’s national team. That’s really sad,” he says. He now hopes to engage with the Jamaican government to discuss LGBTQ+ rights.

Once wishing he could “be a straight white person who could just go through life,” he now fully embraces his identity. And he feels his sport is evolving. “Swimming is for everyone, and it’s great to see more diversity than ever before.”

