Lana Del Rey announces 2025 UK and Ireland stadium tour dates.

Lana Del Rey has announced a UK and Ireland stadium tour – and this is how to get tickets.

The singer will headline a string of stadium shows next summer as part of her ongoing tour.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am on 29 November via Ticketmaster.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

The tour will begin on 23 June at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium and head to Glasgow’s Hampden Park and Liverpool’s Anfield Stadium.

She will then headline a show at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium and finish up at London’s Wembley Stadium on 3 July.

You may like to watch

It follows up her festival appearances earlier this year including Leeds & Reading, Rock en Seine, Primavera Sound and Coachella.

The “Video Games” singer also headlined one of her biggest shows to date at Boston’s Fenway Park.

Fans can expect to hear the likes of “Summertime Sadness”, “A&W”, “Young and Beautiful” and “Norman f**king Rockwell” during her set.

Her most recent release is 2023’s Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, which received critical acclaim and became her sixth UK number one album.

The upcoming stadium shows in the UK and Ireland will mark her biggest ever headline shows, including performing to 60,000 fans at Wembley Stadium.

Ahead of Lana Del Rey tickets going on sale, you can find out everything you need to know below.

When do Lana Del Rey tickets go on sale?

They go on general sale at 10am on Friday, 29 November via Ticketmaster.

A number of presales take place across the week, including an O2 Priority sale from 10am on 27 November. This is available via the O2 app and priority.o2.co.uk.

An artist presale takes place from 10am on 27 November. This is available to those signed up to the singer’s mailing list. You can do this via the website and then you’ll be emailed a presale link.

For other presales taking place across the week, including venue presale, you can check your local listing below.