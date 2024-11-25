Planned Parenthood to teach sex ed and healthcare to students with disabilities

Planned Parenthood has partnered with a New Jersey, USA school to teach sex education and healthcare to students with disabilities.

Students with disabilities at American History High School, Newark are set to learn about healthy relationships, sexuality and LGBTQ+ inclusivity, as well as other healthcare-related topics.

A partnership between Newark Public Schools and Planned Parenthood of Metropolitan New Jersey means that the non-profit organisation will be delivering eight sex education workshops to students aged 18 to 21 in the transition program at the school.

Parents do not need to provide consent for their children to participate in the workshop, as per district communications director Paul Brubaker.

The transition program instils life skills and supports students with disabilities as they leave the schooling system, enter the workforce and navigate life outside of school. The 45 students in the program will learn about various topics, including the difference between sex and gender identity and preventing pregnancy.

Planned Parenthood’s workshops also include internet safety, consent, and self-esteem.

You may like to watch

In September, the school board in the city approved a “memorandum of understanding” with Planned Parenthood, which will allow the organisation to provide workshops on the introduction to sexuality, self-advocacy, puberty, self-esteem and consent, as well as other topics at no extra cost to the district.

Brubaker told Chalkbeat that Planned Parenthood’s staff “has the education, certification, training, and work experience in this area as to be able to provide the services responsibly”.

Jessica Preleski, senior director of education services at the organisation, highlighted the need for students with disabilities to understand these topics.

“We really let people know that people with disabilities also have changing bodies,” said Preleski. “They have relationships and they even have sex. We try to simplify the presentations a little more and provide visuals so the understanding is there.”

Preleski added: “We always say it’s not a one-time conversation…It can be really hard and daunting, but we want to provide the resources and help guide those conversations.

“Sex ed isn’t just for youth, it’s for everyone,” Preleski concluded. “We’re constantly learning about issues and really enforcing that informed decisions really promotes safer decisions.”