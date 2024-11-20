Big Brother 2023 stars Jordan Sangha and Henry Southan have launched Club Sandwich, a podcast marking their one-year anniversary.

If you’re craving more Big Brother after Ali Bromley’s 2024 win, last year’s fan favourite housemates – who made it to the final with Sangha going on to win the show – are filling the void with their new podcast!

On their rebooted season of Big Brother, Sangha and Southan bonded over a shared love of crisp sandwiches, which led to a budding romance that involved a lot of hot tub snogging and a dramatic love triangle.

Inspired by this initial connection, the podcast’s tagline reads: “It’s about sandwiches, but it’s not really about sandwiches.”

On Club Sandwich, Sangha and Southan will host the podcast without guests as the couple catch listeners up on their lives with each episode concluding with a sandwich swap. The best sandwich wins!

The first episode of the podcast, released on Wednesday (20 November), sees the pair discuss a range of topics, from their social media prank proposal to their run-in with an unamused celebrity.

They also reveal that they’ve agreed that Henry will be the one to “pop the question.” Jordan noted: “Otherwise I’d have proposed last December.”

Ahead of the podcast’s launch, Jordan told Heat that “despite the name, it’s not really got much to do with sandwiches”, teasing that it is also “two friends having a good old chat”, and joked that “this is a podcast that will make or break us.”

“We want people to listen to it like they’re having a sandwich with a friend,” Henry elaborated.

“I’m a food critic and Jordan’s a food lover, but anyone can be an expert when it comes to a sandwich. Everybody can relate.

There’s a lot of us bickering. Whenever we go out to dinner with people, they’re always like, ‘Guys, you need to be recording these conversations.’

“But with Jordan… I have no idea what is going to come out of his mouth.”

Jordan added: “And it’s not because I’m trying to be wackadoodle or whatever, it’s just what comes to my mind.

Like, in the first episode, I go on to quote Nanny McPhee. To me that seemed relevant in the moment.

“We have a sandwich at the end and we have many sandwich puns for the features, but the first part of the podcast is just us ranting about non-food-related items.”

Episode one of the Club Sandwich podcast is available now.