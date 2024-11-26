Author and comedian David Walliams has said that he would “probably” identify as non-binary if he were a teenager today.

Speaking to Australian media personality Josh Szeps on his podcast Uncomfortable Conversations, Walliams addressed his gender identity and his sexuality.

He reflected on his 2008 children’s book The Boy in the Dress, which features a 12-year-old boy named Dennis who is encouraged to cross-dress by his friends.

Walliams began by saying the book was “sort of seen as a bit more daring” at the time of release, but explained that he feels perceptions of gender and sexuality have advanced in recent years.

“I’ve always sort of felt like celebrating difference, so I’ve always thought it’s exciting,” he said, adding that he sometimes questions how he would identify if he were younger.

“I sort of think, where would I be positioning myself maybe, if I was now 19 or 20,” he wondered.

You may like to watch

“Because I went to Bristol University and did a drama degree. And I think that course is where you’re probably… if there’s a group of people who are going to be most interested in that sort of area, most drawn to that area, it’s probably going to be drama students.”

David Walliams. (Getty)

Szeps went on to press the former Britain’s Got Talent judge on how he would identify if he were in his late teens now.

“I don’t know. I mean, I think in a way I’d probably say I’m non-binary, I think. Probably. I don’t know exactly,” he replied.

“But I mean, it’s interesting. So I had this girlfriend at the end of university and we used to go out – I used to go out – we used to go to like gay clubs and dance for like six hours and I’d be wearing like a skirt or stuff like that,” he continued.

Questioned on whether he had ever experimented with men, Walliams responded: “Yeah, I’d say so… But again, it almost feels strange because these things were such a big deal to talk about back then.”

Walliams’ sexuality has been a point of public discussion since his controversial hit BBC show Little Britain began airing in 2003, where the actor portrayed several gay characters.

After joining Britain’s Got Talent in 2012, Walliams made headlines for playing up to his camp persona and pretending to be besotted with fellow judge, Simon Cowell.

The star went on to tell Szeps that he sometimes thinks that “my life would’ve been easier if I were gay” due to his “love of gay culture”.

He’s previously suggested his life would be “simpler” if he were gay as people already assume him to be.

The Gangsta Granny author has also implied that he may be pansexual, saying in 2013 that he is attracted to the “soul and heart and brain” of a person rather than the “body”.

David Walliams married Dutch model Lara Stone in 2010, but the couple divorced in 2015. They have one child together.

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.