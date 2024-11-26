Nick Champa and Pierre Boo hint that they’re back together: ‘Ever the end?’

Influencer couple Nick Champa and Pierre Boo have hinted that they might be back together, following their split in July 2023.

The pair announced their professional and romantic split last year, with Champa and Boo, born Pierre Amaury Crespeau, divorcing less than a year after they married. They first started dating in 2017.

At the time, Champa told Out Magazine that the constant pressure of generating content as a couple was one reason for their split.

“With social media, it’s a bit complicated. Our relationship became a brand,” he explained, before adding that he’s still incredibly fond of Boo.

Now, fans are speculating whether they have rekindled their relationship after both creators appeared to have shared old clips of each other and tagged each other in the captions, whilst reminiscing on the past in the comments.

In one post, Boo shared previous pictures of themselves together and captioned the image, “Ever the end?” To this, Champa responded: “Season 1 was fun wasn’t it…”

PinkNews has contacted a representative of Boo and Champa for a comment on the matter.

At the time of their divorce, Champa told the outlet: “I want to say I have nothing but love and respect for this person. I spent my entire twenties with this person. I grew up with this person. He’s a very special person and will always remain that way for me.

“I think as you age, you kind of realize different things,” he said. “Then on top of it, the social media aspect of it and people constantly comparing ourselves to each other and the pressure of maintaining this image. It almost became, I would tell people, like a Black Mirror episode.

“It was almost like I felt trapped within an ideology of what we’ve become. I can only speak for myself. I lost myself in this relationship, incredibly. I sacrificed a lot for this relationship. I dedicated myself to this relationship and the brand that we were building.

“I think that at this stage in my life, I had to choose me and pick me first. And I think [Pierre] had to do the same, and that’s the direction we’re heading in.”