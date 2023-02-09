TikTok stars and real-life couple Pierre Boo and Nicky Champa are the latest faces of Fenty Beauty.

The pair have teamed up with Rihanna’s beauty brand to appear in their Fenty Parfum campaign.

The clip sees the pair describe the fragrance’s scent as “having no gender to it” as well as spicy tones.

The previously sold-out Fenty Eau De Parfum is available to shop at fentybeauty.com.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

The romantic clip shows the couple walking through Paris, France together, with a voiceover from Nicky Champa and Pierre Boo.

“Paris to me is my safe space, sometimes just even walking down the street together is romantic,” they say.

“I do remember one night specifically we spent Valentine’s Day here, we found this Italian spot,” said Boo.

He adds: “One teeny moment from my life that was the most romantic is in that café, because there was nobody around and I decided to dance with Nicky, we just danced in that restaurant.”

Champa told his 13 million TikTok followers that he was “honored to be apart of this campaign”, with the location, Paris, being “so incredibly special to me”.

While Boo captioned his post: “this literally broke me! So humbled to be part of this. FENTY Eau de Parfum is one unique and sexy Fragrance que j’adore.”

Fans of Nicky Champa and Pierre Boo are loving the commercial, with one writing: “I’m so happy for you guys, you’re both unexplainably beautiful human beings!”

Another said: “Nothing is more beautifully romantic than you and Pierre in enjoying each other’s company in the streets of Paris!!”

One fan echoed this commenting: “Love that you got to film this in Paris – just beautiful scenes of you both.”

A limited edition of the perfume is available on the Fenty Beauty website.

The Fenty perfume itself features magnolia and musk alongside tangerine, blueberry and hints of Bulgarian rose absolute, geranium and patchouli.

The gender neutral fragrance is described as a “unique blend that expresses itself uniquely on each wearer for a one-of-a-kind scent”.

It comes in a brown and orange-hued bottle with an inner hourglass shape and the Fenty logo branded on the bottle’s lid.

Talking about creation of Fenty Eau de Parfum, Rihanna said: “What began as a garden walk in the global center of perfume became an unapologetic expression of my full and true essence.”

“The experience begins as soon as you lay eyes on the bottle. This reminds me of everywhere I’ve been and represents all that I am,” she added.

To shop Fenty Eau De Parfum head to fentybeauty.com.