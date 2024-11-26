Parklife announces first artists for its 2025 lineup.

Parklife has announced the first wave of artists for its 2025 lineup – and this is how to get tickets.

The two-day festival will return to Manchester’s Heaton Park on 14-15 June.

Tickets for Parklife 2025 will go on general sale from 10am on 29 November via Ticketmaster.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

It’s been confirmed that Charli XCX will be headlining Parklife 2025, bringing her Brat show to the festival next summer.

She’ll be joined by the likes of Confidence Man, salute, Interplanetary Criminal and DJ Heartstring.

It’s the first preview of the 2025 edition of the festival, ahead of the release of its full lineup in January.

Other names confirmed to be performing are Girls Don’t Sync, Jodie Harsh, Prospa, Chaos In The CBD and KI/KI.

Her Parklife set will mark one of the only UK shows for Charli XCX next summer, after she was recently confirmed to be headlining Lido Festival in London.

Fans can expect to see her Brat show live following a huge year for the singer, which included a number one album and seven Grammy nominations.

The LP features the likes of “360”, “Apple”, “Guess” and “von dutch”, which she recently performed during the Sweat Tour in the US.

Ahead of Parklife 2025 tickets going on sale this week, you can find out everything you need to know below.

When do Parklife tickets go on sale?

They go on general sale from 10am on Friday, 29 November via Ticketmaster.

Three customers can download the Three+ app and buy tickets from 10am on Tuesday, 26th November.

A limited exclusive Parklife presale takes place from 10am on Thursday, 28 November. This is available to those who sign up at parklife.uk.com.

It’s been confirmed that early bird weekend tickets will be priced at £135.

What’s the lineup for 2025?

So far the festival has confirmed the following acts, with plenty more to be announced in the coming months:

Charli XCX / Confidence Man / Interplanetary Criminal / salute / DJ Heartstring / Girls Don’t Sync / Prospa / Chaos In The CBD / KI/KI / Antony Szmierek / Sim0ne / Bakey / Jodie Harsh / Gina Breeze