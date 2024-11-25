Charli XCX to headline Lido Festival in London

Lido Festival has announced details of its second headliner, with Charli XCX performing at the London festival.

The “360” singer will curate her own day at the festival dubbed Charli XCX presents party girl on 14 June.

Tickets for Charli XCX at Lido Festival go on sale at 10am on 29 November via Ticketmaster.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

She’ll be joined by producer and collaborator A.G. Cook, The Dare, 070 Shake, The Japanese House, Kelly Lee Owens and Bladee, with more to be announced.

The singer recently received seven nominations at the Grammy Awards including Album of the Year for Brat.

You may like to watch

It comes after a huge year for the singer, which included “Brat summer”, a number one hit with “Guess” and a number one album.

She also toured the LP as part of the Sweat Tour with Troye Sivan and will headline her first UK arena tour this month.

Fans can expect to hear the likes of “365”, “Sympathy is a knife”, “Talk Talk”, “von dutch”, “Apple” and more from the iconic album.

The new event, Lido Festival, will run across two weekends, and feature “carefully curated music line-ups alongside community-driven activities during the week, all with a strong emphasis on sustainability”.

It follows up the news that Jamie xx will headline Lido Festival on 7 June alongside Arca, Sampha and his xx bandmate Romy.

You can check out the full lineup and ticket details for Charli XCX at Lido Festival below.

How do I get Charli XCX tickets?

They go on general sale at 10am on 29 November via Ticketmaster.

A presale takes place from 10am on 27 November. To access the presale you can sign up via www.lidofestival.co.uk. You’ll then be sent details on how to access tickets early.

What’s the Lido Festival lineup?