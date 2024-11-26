The Traitors live experience is coming to London in 2025

The Traitors: Live Experience is an interactive event that’s coming to London’s West End in spring 2025.

This live, playable adaptation will allow players to immerse themselves in the world of deception, strategy, and teamwork based on the hit TV series.

Fans of show will take a seat at ‘The Round Table’, participate in missions and work together to uncover the Traitors in the group.

You’ll be guided by a live host – unfortunately it’s not Claudia Winkleman – throughout the experience which features a blindfolded Traitors selection.

Winkleman said: “I am extremely excited for The Traitors: Live Experience to open in London next year. I can’t wait for players to immerse themselves in their own drama, strategy and the deception. They’ll love the game and should definitely expect twists. Please can you add an evil cackle here?”.

You may like to watch

The creative team behind the project is led by Neil Connolly, known for immersive experiences such as The Crystal Maze Live Experience and The Tomb Raider Live Experience.

Below you can find out everything you need to know about The Traitors: Live Experience including ticket details.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

How does The Traitors: Live Experience work?

The immersive experience “brings the excitement of the hit TV show into a thrilling live event” and you’ll be playing alongside others in a real-time version of the game.

The 2.5 hour event closely mirrors the gameplay from the award-winning show that’s centered around the iconic Round Table, while the missions will help you build your pot of gold for the team.

You’ll play with your group you booked tickets with, alongside other participants who will compete on the Round Table. So just like the TV show you’ll be playing with people you don’t know – but anyone could be the Traitor, even your friends and family.

The roles of Traitor and Faithful are assigned by your host, but those who would prefer not to be a Traitor can let organisers know.

You’ll then work with others to complete missions, discuss suspicions, vote to banish potential Traitors and try to win – either as a Traitor or Faithful.

How do I get tickets for The Traitors: Live Experience?

It’s been confirmed that tickets will be available for purchase very soon via Ticketmaster.

You can sign up for early access and ticket updates via Ticketmaster here.

How much are tickets?

They will start from £29.50, with ‘early bird’ released tickets being the cheapest.

You can sign up for updates via Ticketmaster to secure tickets as soon as they’re released.