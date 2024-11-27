Sam Fender ticket prices revealed for his UK stadium tour

Sam Fender recently announced a headline UK stadium tour – and these are the ticket prices.

The singer confirmed a string of shows next summer as part of the People Watching Tour.

He will headline London Stadium on 6 June and three hometown shows at Newcastle’s St. James’ Park on 12 and 14-15 June.

The People Watching Tour is in support of his album of the same name, which is due for release on 21 February.

He recently released the lead single and title track, and says the album explores explore “colourful stories and observations of everyday characters living their everyday, but often extraordinary, lives”.

Earlier this year he announced a UK arena tour which is set to take place this December, with tickets selling out instantly.

You may like to watch

Tickets for his summer stadium shows are expected to be just as popular, and you can find out everything you need to know about prices below.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

What are the Sam Fender ticket prices?

Following a presale it’s been confirmed that the tickets for Sam Fender’s stadium tour are priced at £83.70 for standing and £61.70–£100.20 for seated.

When do tickets go on sale?

They go on general sale at 9:30am on Friday, 29 November via Ticketmaster and See Tickets.

A number of presales are currently taking place, including an album presale and O2 Priority. You can find out more on PinkNews.

The singer has added a third show at Newcastle’s St. James’ Park ahead of the general sale, while one show at London Stadium is also planned.

These are the tour dates in full: