Sam Fender announces 2025 UK stadium tour dates

Sam Fender has announced details of a headline UK stadium tour – and this is how to get tickets.

The singer will perform a string of stadium dates in Newcastle and London next summer as part of the People Watching Tour.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 9:30am on Friday, 29 November via Ticketmaster and See Tickets.

The tour includes a show at London Stadium on 6 June and two huge hometown shows at Newcastle’s St. James’ Park on 12 and 14 June.

Plus he’ll be joined by special guests War On Drugs and CMAT for the stadium shows.

It follows up the surprise announcement of a UK arena tour back in October, which is due to take place next month.

He will kick off the tour on 2 December, 2024 in Dublin and head to Leeds, Manchester, London, Newcastle, Birmingham and Glasgow.

The People Watching Tour is in support of his album of the same name, which is due for release on 21 February.

The LP marks his third studio album and first in four years, with the singer saying it will explore “colourful stories and observations of everyday characters living their everyday, but often extraordinary, lives”.

He’s revealed the titles of all 11 tracks on the album and has released the lead single and title track, with more songs expected to be played on the upcoming arena tour.

Ahead of Sam Fender tickets going on sale for his UK stadium tour dates, you can find out everything you need to know below.

When do Sam Fender tickets go on sale?

They go on general sale at 9:30am on Friday, 29 November via Ticketmaster and See Tickets.

An album presale takes place from 9:30am on 26 November. This is available to fans who pre-order the album from the official store before 5pm GMT on 25 November.

If you’ve already pre-ordered the LP then you’ll automatically get access. Fans will be sent presale codes and links via email, so make sure you check your inbox and junk folders.