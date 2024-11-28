Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has signed an anti-trans bathroom bill, banning students from using school facilities that align with their affirmed gender. It’s a move that LGBTQ+ supporters say “will further marginalise and harm an already vulnerable community”.

On Wednesday (27 November), DeWine signed SB 104, the “Protect All Students Act”. The Republican-majority state Senate pushed forward the bill in a 24-7 party-line vote.

The Ohio bill reads: “No school shall permit a member of the female biological sex to use a student restroom, locker room, changing room, or shower room that has been designated by the school for the exclusive use of the male biological sex,” and vice versa.

The bill states that “biological sex” is the “biological indication of male and female, including sex chromosomes, naturally occurring sex hormones, gonads, and nonambiguous internal and external genitalia present at birth, without regard to an individual’s psychological, chosen, or subjective experience of gender”.

The bill explains that a birth certificate may be used to prove “biological sex” if it was “issued at or near the time of the individual’s birth”.

Ohio schools cannot have all-gendered bathrooms or locker rooms, aside from family or single-occupancy facilities. Exceptions include children under 10 who need assistance from family members or guardians, school employees whose duties require them to enter all bathrooms, or those with disabilities who require assistance.

The bill applies to the state’s public schools in grades K-12, colleges and universities, and, as per local outlet The Buckeye Flame, it will take effect in 90 days.

The LGBT Community Center of Greater Cleveland said it is “deeply disappointed and concerned” by the law.

“This legislation undermines the dignity and safety of transgender Ohioans, sending a message that their identities are not valid or deserving of respect,” it said in a Wednesday statement.

“It prioritizes fear-based rhetoric over facts, as there is no evidence to suggest that inclusive bathroom policies pose any threat to public safety. Instead, this law will further marginalize and harm an already vulnerable community.

“We stand with our transgender community members, affirming their right to live authentically and safely. The Center remains committed to providing support, advocacy, and resources to those impacted by this discriminatory policy. We call on Ohio’s lawmakers to reconsider legislation that divides rather than unites and to work toward creating a state where everyone, regardless of gender identity, can thrive.

“To our transgender community: You are seen, valued, and supported. We will continue to fight alongside you for a future where your rights are fully recognized and respected,” the organisation concluded.

If this story has affected you, call the LGBT National Help Centre on 888 843 4564 Monday-Friday 1 pm-9 pm Pacific Time or 4 pm-Midnight Eastern Time or on Saturdays 9 am-2 pm Pacific Time or Noon-5 pm Eastern Time.