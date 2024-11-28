The US Department of Health and Human Services (HSS) has announced that patients with HIV can now receive certain organs from HIV-positive donors, a move which should help ease waiting times and expand the pool of available organs.

Prior to the change, which took effect on Wednesday (27 November), transplants between people with HIV were part of research projects only.

“We continue to do everything in our power to increase access to life-saving organs while addressing health inequities faced by people with HIV,” said HSS secretary Xavier Becerra.

“This rule removes unnecessary barriers to kidney and liver transplants, expanding the organ donor pool and improving outcomes for transplant recipients with HIV. This evidence-based policy update demonstrates our commitment to ensuring all Americans have access to the care they need.”

Assistant secretary Rachel Levine added: “Research shows that kidney and liver transplants between donors and recipients with HIV can be performed safely and effectively. This change reflects our commitment to following the evidence and updating our approaches as we learn more.

(Canva)

“By removing research requirements where they are no longer needed, we can help more people with HIV access life-saving transplants.”

You may like to watch

Praising the new policy, Carole Johnson, the administrator of the Health Resources and Services Administration, said: “This is a significant step forward in expanding access and reducing wait times for life-saving organ transplants for people with HIV.”

Previous research has shown the practice is safe.

A study published in the New England Journal of Medicine last month revealed that in a pool of 198 kidney recipients, who were followed for four years, there were similar high rates of overall survival, and low rates of organ rejection, between people who received donations from people with HIV and from those without the virus, which can cause Aids.

US citizens can find out more about organ donation at www.organdonor.gov.

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.





