Watch Charli XCX and Robyn perform ‘Dancing on my Own’ on Brat tour

Charli XCX is continuing the iconic legacy of her Brat world tour by surprising fans with pop legend Robyn.

The 32-year-old stunned fans by inviting the Swedish singer on stage during her performance at the O2 Arena in London on Thursday (28 November).

While performing several tracks from her acclaimed album, Brat, which has seen the cultural phenomenon of ‘Brat summer’ explode in popularity, the singer asked Robyn to come to the stage, accompanied by Yung Lean.

Both Robyn and Lean were involved in Charli XCX’s spin-off album, Brat and It’s Completely Different but Also Still Brat, lending their vocals for a remix of 360.

The amazing moment was just another iconic stop on the singer’s world tour, where she performed with stars like Welcome to My Island star Caroline Polachek.

Polachek turned up at the gig following a solo performance by Charli. After a remix of “Everything is Romantic” played over speakers at the end of the show’s third segment, Charli and Polachek joined together to perform a remixed version of “Welcome to My Island”.

Following the iconic rendition of “360” by Robyn, lean, and Charli, the iconic night was capped off with a version of “Dancing On My Own” and the tracks “I Love It” and “Track 10”.

At her London Brat show, Charli xcx proved that she’s the defining pop star of 2024. (Getty)

The album Brat has had so much influence over the summer of 2024 that Collins Dictionary labelled the word ‘brat’ as its word of the year.

The long-running dictionary company defines the term as people with a “confident, independent and hedonistic attitude.”

Meanwhile, Charli XCX herself defines a Brat as someone with “a pack of cigs, a Bic lighter, and strappy white top with no bra.”

She also dubbed “Brat” people as those who have “a breakdown, but kind of like party through it.”