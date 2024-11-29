Trans horror film I Saw the TV Glow has inspired a new trend among TikTok users who found solace in the movie after feeling uncertainty about their gender.

Directed by trans non-binary filmmaker Jane Schoenbrun, the horror film was released earlier this year, and featured an allegory that immediately resonated with queer users, particularly those questioning their gender.

The film stars Justice Smith (Detective Pikachu) as social outcast Owen, who is introduced to “The Pink Opaque”, a horror soap opera, by friend and fellow outcast Maddy (non-binary Atypical star Brigette Lundy-Paine).

Owen wrestles with his desire to come out as trans but, despite being encouraged by Maddy to do so, represses it, with the glowing TV symbolising his desperation to live an authentic life.

Set to Yeule’s “Anthem for a Seventeen-Year-Old Girl”, from the film’s soundtrack, the TikTok trend includes users posing in front of their cameras, and talking about instances when they “saw the TV glow” – in other words, questioning their gender.

One TikToker taking part was RuPaul’s Drag Race star Denali, who appeared on season 13 in 2021, and is rumoured to be returning for All Stars 10. “I saw the TV glow when I was young but she gets to live thru Denali now and for that I’m forever grateful,” she wrote.

Another TikToker said: “I saw the TV glow so I unplugged it, did my makeup and grew my hair out. But sometimes, from far away, I see the faint light of the TV flickering.”

Others said: “The TV glew [sic] but I had to turn it off when I got pregnant,” and, heart-breakingly, “I never told anyone about my TV glowing and I don’t think I ever will be able to.”

But someone else said they “saw the TV glow and allowed it to gleam and glisten eternally”.

I Saw the TV Glow is available to stream on Apple TV in the UK and to rent and buy on Prime Video.

