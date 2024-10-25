The rumoured All Stars 10 cast is the largest (and wildest) in herstory

Here’s the rumoured cast list for RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 10, including a fourth time returnee, an All Stars 9 queen and a season 15 finalist.

If you’re a Drag Race fan, you’ll know the drill by now, but if not, we’ve got you; Global All Stars has crowned a winner, baby, so the next version, All Stars 10, is just around the corner.

Disclaimer number one: All Stars 10 has not even officially been greenlit, but there’s no reason to think that it won’t be at this stage – and with the rumour mill in overdrive, several queens have already been noticed as absent from social media and cancelling upcoming gigs – both signs that an All Stars run could be on the cards.

Disclaimer number two: the format of All Stars 10 is rumoured to have changed again from All Stars 9‘s non-elimination season. Notably, this is the largest rumoured All Stars – or indeed, Drag Race – cast ever, standing (currently) at 18 queens.

The internet’s Nancy Drews are throwing all kinds of theories around, with the most popular one detailing that the cast will be split into three, with groups of six competing individually for three weeks each, rather than all at once, so as to throw off rumours. Half of each group are then rumoured to get the chop before the winners join the ‘main cast’ of nine.

The list below is based on nothing more than speculation, including which queens have been absent from gigs and social media for large periods of time in recent months.

It’s practically a given that this list will change; for example, fans were convinced that Canada’s Drag Race winner Venus was on the cast, but her name seems to have dropped out of various rumoured casts since then.

But as of now, here’s the rumoured cast of All Stars 10, including about half of season fourteen, Tina Burner and, unbelievably, a queen from both season 17 and one from All Stars 9.

Acid Betty (season eight)

Starting strong, the All Stars 10 cast is rumoured to include season eight antagonist Acid Betty.

Betty was eliminated in 8th place, but her conceptual runways and, to be frank, b*tchy attitude made a mark on viewers. Get ready for another acid trip, ladies.

Aja (season nine, All Stars 3)

Ballroom goddess Aja is also rumoured to be taking her third trip to the Werk Room for All Stars 10, after appearing on season nine, and then getting robbed and burglarised on All Stars 3.

She has since made an appearance on All Stars 8 as a lip sync assassin, but could round three as a competitor be Aja’s lucky number?

Alyssa Hunter (season fourteen)

The trade of season 14, Alyssa Hunter, was the second queen to (actually) be eliminated from the 2022 season.

Her runway looks were stunning when posted to Instagram later though – and if rumours are trumours, she’s on the AS10 cast with the girl who sent her home…

Bosco (season fourteen)

Season fourteen finalist Bosco was ever so close to snatching the crown after a rollercoaster of a Werk Room ride, including receiving the fabled Golden Chocolate Bar.

She’s rumoured to be making her ruturn in the footsteps of season fourteen sister Angeria Paris VanMicheals, though.

Cynthia Lee Fontaine (season eight, nine)

The second-ever queen after Shangela to come back for a second season in a row, Cynthia Lee Fontaine has suffered with several health concerns since season nine, but looks poised for an All Stars 10 return.

We’re ready for some more cucu!

Daya Betty (season fourteen)

Bosco’s season fourteen finalist sister, and a queen who was ‘eliminated’ during her first episode, Daya Betty is (might be) back, and we betty be ready.

With a challenge under her belt, and fuelled by hated (JK) of Jasmine Kennedie, Daya’s rumoured All Stars run is sure to be fierce.

Deja Skye (season fourteen)

We know, there’s a lot of season fourteen going on. But Ms. Deja Skye, winner of the Snatch Game and dad joke enthusiast is also on the rumoured All Stars 10 cast.

Deja was eliminated with Jorgeous in 6th/ 7th place, so she’ll be aiming to shoot even higher this time around.

Denali (season thirteen)

She’s icy, spicy, and for you, she’s too pricey. One of three season thirteen girls on the rumoured cast lists is skater princess herself, Denali.

Denali was eliminated (read: robbed) in eighth place after a makeover with Olivia Lux. We wonder whether they’ll ever be on the same cast again…

Ginger Minj (season seven, All Stars 2, 6)

Ginger Minj is rumoured to be back again, making her the first contestant to appear on three ‘regular’ All Stars seasons.

Eliminated as a finalist, then in 8th place, then as a finalist again, Ginger has got more episodes and challenge wins under her belt than a lot of these queens combined…

Irene DuBois (season fifteen)

Season fifteen’s Porkchop Irene had a criminally short run on season fifteen. But, to be fair, she did make a glass of iced water as her talent.

Regardless, her unaired runway looks were perfection, and in her short lived run, she made her feelings known. But is it 40 inches?

Jorgeous (season fourteen, All Stars 9)

This is truly crazy, but Jorgeous – yes, the same Jorgeous that literally just left the Werk Room on All Stars 9 – is rumoured to be on the cast of the very next season.

That would make her the first to ever achieve that particular feat, but given that she lost out on that crown and RuPaul loves her, we’d gag if she came back immediately.

Kerri Colby (season fourteen)

Remember what we said about Alyssa Hunter being sent to the house? Well, Ms. Kerri Colby (daughter of season fifteen winner Sasha Colby) was the one that did so.

Kerri was arguably the narrator of season fourteen, and if she’s back, the world will rejoice.

Lydia Kollins (season 17)

Another gag; Lydia Kollins is a queen from Pittsburgh, Pensylvania, who is rumoured to have filmed for season 17 of RuPaul’s Drag Race‘s main franchise – and for the subsequent All Stars season.

We have literally no idea how well she might have done, so this one is a total wild card.

Mistress Isabelle Brooks (season fifteen)

Now we’re talking. All Stars 10‘s heavy-duty fire power comes in the form of season fifteen finalist Mistress Isabelle Brooks, the most congenial queen in Drag Race herstory.

We’re lying, obviously, but she did provide some damn good television. One challenge win later, and the MIB is still the MVP.

Nicole Paige Brooks (season two)

Nicole Paige Brooks, from Atlanta, Georgia, competed on season two of the Drag Race machine back in 2010 (!!!), and was eliminated in 11th place, making her one of the wildest rumoured All Stars castings in memory.

Still, she’s iconic. And she will call out malicious gay f****try.

Olivia Lux (season thirteen)

The girl that sent Denali packing, Olivia Lux reached the top five of season thirteen after winning two challenges.

The divalicious diva could be back for an All Stars run, if the rumours are true.

Phoenix (season three)

Remember what we said about NPB being rogue casting? Well this is on par.

Phoenix was eliminated second on season three, and had a fairly unremarkable run on the show. But still, like a phoenix rising from the ashes, she might be back.

Tina Burner (season thirteen)

Tina Burner might also be on the All Stars 10 cast, and god help us, if every one of her looks is red, orange and yellow again, we might scream.

Tina didn’t manage to snatch a challenge win, but did reach seventh place on the season. Could she turn it and burn it on season ten of All Stars.

RuPaul’s Drag Race and All Stars are available to stream on Paramount+ in the US and WOW Presents Plus internationally.