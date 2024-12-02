RuPaul’s Drag Race legend Adore Delano has revealed her relationship with boyfriend Sasha Allen, a fellow trans star who appeared on The Voice.

Sorry, boys. Trans icon and Drag Race queen for the ages Adore Delano is off the market – and her boyfriend is also a reality television veteran.

Revealed via an adorable Instagram post to Delano’s 2.1 million followers, her new boo is none other than Sasha Allen, a trans singer who first appeared on season 21 of the NBC singing competition show The Voice, in 2021 as part of a father-son musical duo.

“You teach me things with just a look in your eyeballs – you’re mine – i’m yours – let’s take over the world – i love you,” Delano captioned the carousel of pictures, which started with an adorable picture of the pair smooching.

Further snaps in the collection include Delano and Allen – the latter of whom was coached by Ariana Grande on The Voice – holding hands and cuddling on a sofa and some adorable sculptures.

Sasha Allen made history when he appeared on the show as the first trans man to advance to the live shows on the American version of The Voice.

Ms. Adore Delano first appeared on season six of Drag Race in 2015, where she placed as a runner-up to Bianca Del Rio. She then returned two years later for All Stars 2, and sensationally quit the competition during the second episode.

Recently, Delano has revealed that she wants to go back into the world of television – on her own terms.

Speaking to Out Magazine recently, she said, “This transition has forced me into thinking: ‘What is going to fulfil you, what have you not sharpened in your life that you want to explore?’ she said. “And I’m going in a direction with acting. That’s something that I used to do in my teen years.

“I love Angel Baby,” she added, referring to an old character from her YouTube channel. “I love putting on characters. I always wanted to be on Mad TV when I was a kid, or Saturday Night Live. That’s my vibe.”

