RuPaul’s Drag Race star Adore Delano has shared an update on her gender journey after coming out as trans, and hinted at a return to television.

Since announcing her transition in July 2023, RuPaul’s Drag Race and American Idol star Delano has gone from strength to strength: from revealing her facial feminisation surgery to teasing fans about whether she’d quit the art form.

Now, she has told Out magazine that she might be ready to do more television, although a return to the werk room does not look to be on the cards.

“This transition has forced me into thinking: ‘What is going to fulfil you, what have you not sharpened in your life that you want to explore?’ she said. “And I’m going in a direction with acting. That’s something that I used to do in my teen years.

“I love Angel Baby,” she added, a reference to an old character from her YouTube channel. “I love putting on characters. I always wanted to be on Mad TV when I was a kid, or Saturday Night Live. That’s my vibe.”

So, what’s the stopping her?

“I want to legally change my name, and my gender marker, before I start entering these spaces as my full self,” she went on to say.

“I want to just enter there, I don’t want to come with a story. I don’t want them to be like: ‘Oh, why does it say this on your ID?’ I don’t want that.

“I’m going to show up as me, and I’m going to eat these f*cking roles down. I’m going to show them what I can do. My dream is to join The Groundlings.”

Adore first appeared on season six of Drag Race in 2015 before returning two years later for All Stars 2, where she quit the competition during the second episode.

