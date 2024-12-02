Ahead of an official launch at Miami Art Week, Jaguar’s new electric vehicle concept has been leaked online.

Images show a pink Jaguar electric GT, though it is unclear how much of the design concept will actually make it to the new four-door electric vehicle.

Regardless of design, the vehicle is expected to have a range of more than 430 miles on a full charge as well as boasting 575 horse power, with prices starting at £100,000 (more than $126,000).

The concept is part of the manufacturer’s all-electric line-up but the rebrand has not been well-received in all quarters, with some people asking whether it was a joke or simply a PR stunt and saying they wanted the old Jag back.

One person wrote: “It’s giving Pink Panther energy and that’s not meant as a compliment.”

Some X/Twitter users branded the colour “transgender pink” while others have simply called it “ugly” and an “abomination” while many others described the car’s design – and the fact it is electric – as “woke.”

The woke, transgender vehicle is expected to roll off the production line in 2026. (Jaguar)

In advance of the reveal, the company said it was aiming for its cars to be unique and a “copy of nothing”. However, the leaked images have led detractors to say that instead of copying nothing, Jaguar was copying “every aspect of the woke and transgender ideology.”

There have even been conspiracy theories that Tata Motors, Jaguar Land Rover’s parent company, is ruining the brand on purpose by “hiring woke idiots” so that the public will stop buying the cars.

One person said the “woke rebranding of Jaguar… has destroyed the heritage brand”.

This comes just after the car-maker faced a backlash for releasing a 30-second ad featuring models of different ages, races and genders, alongside phrases such as “live vivid”, “delete ordinary” and “copy nothing” over a techno soundtrack.

“Anti-woke” pundits mocked the clip, leaving Jaguar’s boss saying he was disappointed by the “level of vile hatred and intolerance.”

The company’s managing director, Rawdon Glover, said the ad was part of Jaguar’s desire “to move away from traditional automotive stereotypes” and the need “to attract a new customer base”. He added that the overall the reaction had been “very positive.”

