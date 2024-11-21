Elon Musk has joined a pile-on from the “anti-woke” brigade, criticising a colourful and inclusive new advert from luxury car-maker Jaguar.

Released on social media on Tuesday (19 November), the 30-second clip features models of different ages, races and genders, along with phrases such as “live vivid”, “delete ordinary” and “copy nothing” over a techno soundtrack… but curiously no cars.

Musk, the chief executive of electric car company Tesla, appeared to take issue with the advert, asking the company: “Do you sell cars?”

Alongside his quip were several comments targeting the models, including one X/Twitter user referring to the backlash to a Bud Light advert that featured trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney last year. She was subjected to “more bullying and transphobia than I could have ever imagined” after promoting the beer.

A Jaguar spokesperson said the advert marked a “renaissance” and a “pivotal moment” for the company.

Musk has become well-known for his controversial moments in recent years, including publicly misgendering his trans daughter Vivian, the removal of some safety measures concerning LGBTQ+ users when he bought what was then Twitter, and sharing anti-vaccine content.

Most recently, however, the billionaire has strayed into US politics, with president-elect Donald Trump saying he “can’t get rid of” him in aftermath of the election.

Elon Musk (L) has been a vocal support of Donald Trump. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Following his election triumph, Trump announced that he was creating a position in his administration specifically for Musk, whom he called a “wonderful American.”

Musk is set to head up the newly created Department of Government Efficiency, alongside former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy.

“This will send shockwaves through the system and anyone involved in government waste, which is a lot of people,” Musk said after news of his appointment broke.

