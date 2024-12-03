Demisexual star Tulisa makes shock exit from I’m A Celeb jungle

N-Dubz star and former X Factor judge Tulisa Contostavlos has become the latest contestant to leave I’m A Celeb, following a shock elimination.

Contostavlos, who used her time in the jungle to talk about identifying as demisexual – meaning experiencing attraction only after forming a close emotional relationship – has become the third contestant to be eliminated from I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

On Monday (2 December), hosts Ant and Dec revealed to the campers that Contostavlos was in the bottom two, along with dancer Oti Mabuse.

Contostavlos and her campmates appeared genuinely shocked when it was revealed she had been voted off the show. Her exit follows journalist Jane Moore and radio host Dean McCullough leaving the jungle.

She described her time in the jungle as a “whirlwind” and now felt “more appreciative of life”.

According to The Independent, she was glad her fellow celebrities “were mindful of [one another’s] emotions and what we were all going through”. The singer hoped Mabuse would be crowned queen of the jungle.

TV presenter Rylan Clark previously defended Contostavlos against body-shaming comments, saying: “Before people start going for appearance, Tulisa has been through a lot health-wise the [past] few years, so let’s not make s**t jokes about her on Twitter,” he said.

McFly star Danny Jones remains the bookies’ favourite to win this year’s show, followed by Richard Coles .

Former vicar Coles, who has been called the loveliest contestant ever, has brought laughter to the jungle and struck up meaningful relationships with his campmates. His best moments have ranged from speaking about the continuing grief at his partner’s death to a confession about his nipples.

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! airs every day on ITV1, STV and ITVX, followed by I’m A Celebrity…Unpacked on ITV2 and ITVX.

