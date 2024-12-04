Gay British actor Ben Whishaw, who was previously married to husband Mark Bradshaw for a decade, is the star of the new six-episode queer spy thriller, Black Doves.

The new series, which is dropping tomorrow (5 December), follows Pride & Prejudice star Kiera Knightley as a secret professional spy, mother, and politician’s wife named Helen Webb.

Helen’s husband has no idea she’s passing on his political secrets to the spy organisation she works for, the Black Doves, all the while having an affair behind his back.

However, when her secret lover Jason meets an unexpected end, Helen has to rely on her close friend, the elegant and charming Sam Young (Whishaw) to protect her.

Ben Whishaw stars opposite Kiera Knightley in Black Doves. (Samir Hussein/Getty)

The 44-year-old BAFTA winner, one of Britain’s finest acting exports, is best known for playing British Secret Service researcher Q in the James Bond films, first appearing in Skyfall and reprising the role in Spectre and No Time to Die. It’s yet to be known if he’ll be returning to 007’s side with a new Bond on the horizon following the departure of Daniel Craig.

Whishaw is also recognisable for voicing our favourite animated bear, Paddington, as well as for his phenomenal performance in steamy gay romantic drama Passages.

With Ben Whishaw back in the spotlight, fans are intrigued about the actor’s relationship status.

Whishaw was previously married to Australian composer Mark Bradshaw for a decade, between 2012 and 2022, before they split up.

He’s now rumoured to be dating This Is Going To Hurt co-star Kadiff Kirwan.

You may like to watch

Kirwan has previously featured in Fleabag, Slow Horses and My Policeman. In a 2020 interview with Backstage, he opened up about how he realised he was gay as a teenager, saying “I was bad at school… really bad. And I had a drama teacher who from Year 9 onwards hounded me and told me that my behaviour issues would calm down if I went to drama classes after school.

“She kept pestering and eventually I went. Suddenly, everything started making sense: I was acting out because I was dealing with being gay and not telling my peers or my family because they’re quite religious.”

On the BBC medical comedy-drama miniseries, Whishaw starred as doctor Adam Kay, working in a busy obstetrics and gynaecology ward located in an NHS hospital, while Kirwan played Adam’s rival colleague Julian.

The pair have been seeing each other for a few months, according to The Sun.

A source said: “Ben and Kadiff are on the same page when it comes to being private with their love lives. But they are very close and have loads of mutual friends, so hang out together a lot.

“They got together after starring in This Is Going To Hurt and have quietly been an item ever since.”

Though the haven’t been seen out and about much, they posted a photo together at Margate Pride last year.

Appearing on Jessie Ware’s Table Manners podcast, Kadiff dropped a hint about their potential relationship when he referred to Ben as his ‘other half’.

Black Doves is out on Netflix on Thursday (5 December).