Ben Whishaw has teased what he hopes to see in a second season of his new Netflix spy thriller, Black Doves.

Black Doves has proven to be a hit with both audiences and critics since its release on the streaming platform last week, and now, its leading star Ben Whishaw is already looking to its future.

The Paddington actor plays Sam, one half of an unlikely assassin duo in the new six-part series, alongside his lethal best friend Helen (Pride and Prejudice star, Keira Knightley).

Sam is called upon by Helen’s enigmatic boss Reed (Happy Valley’s Sarah Lancashire) after Helen’s secret boyfriend Jason (Andrew Koji) is assassinated, and it becomes clear her life is in danger.

Ben Whishaw stars as gay special agent Sam Young in Black Doves. (Netflix)

As Helen attempts to track down whoever murdered her lover, Sam’s role is to protect her at all costs – even if that means putting a bullet in the occasional meddler.

Speaking to GQ, Whishaw has now revealed his hopes for season two, explaining that he’d like even more scenes with Knightley

“For me, the really pleasurable things are the scenes with Keira. So I want more of that, really. I’m kind of fascinated by [Sam and Helen], and I like how they are in each other’s company, and I find them entertaining. I feel very fond of them,” he explained.

In terms of the plot for season two though, Whishaw revealed that he has “no idea” what Black Doves creator Joe Barton could have in store.

Omari Douglas plays Michael, Sam’s ex-boyfriend in Black Doves. (Netflix)

In addition to his murderous streak, Sam has a subplot centred on his relationship with ex-boyfriend, Michael (It’s A Sin star, Omari Douglas), and his return to London and to his gay friendship group after several years away.

While there’s no word on season two’s storyline, there’s certainly potential for it to further explore Sam’s gay relationships, as Whishaw recently told GQ that the character’s queerness was one of the things that drew him to the role.

“I guess I liked, basically, that this was a queer guy who shot people for a living,” he joked.

Will there be a season two of Black Doves?

A second season of Black Doves was confirmed back at the Edinburgh TV Festival in August.

There’s currently no word on when the second season will begin filming, but filming for season one began in October last year.

Black Doves is streaming on Netflix now.

