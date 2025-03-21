Slow Horses and Black Mirror actor Kadiff Kirwan has joined the star-studded cast of Ncuti Gatwa’s second season of Doctor Who.

Kirwan is set to appear in an “intergalactic escapade” episode of the beloved, Russell T Davies-helmed sci-fi series, which returns to the BBC and Disney+ on 12 April.

In a statement, the actor confirmed that he would be starring in an episode written by transgender This Book Is Gay author, Juno Dawson. He’ll star alongside Gatwa and new companion to the Doctor, Belinda (Varada Sethu).

“I feel elated to be joining the rich legacy of actors who have guest-starred in Doctor Who. Russell T Davies and Juno Dawson have truly outdone themselves with this episode in what I can only describe as an intergalactic gargantuan extravaganza,” he shared.

“It’s packed with gravity-defying mastery beyond imagination, and being a part of it is an absolute dream. Strap in Whovians, this one is gonna rock your world.”

Earlier this year, Dawson teased that the episode she had written was set to be the “most ridiculous” and “most expensive” episode of Doctor Who made to date.

“The best thing about a writer on Doctor Who is that I get to play with characters that I’ve enjoyed since I was four or five years old,” she said.

“I got to write interior TARDIS. I got to write the Doctor. I got to write Belinda. There’s no limit to the imagination on the show. I think it’s the best show ever made”

Davies described his experience of working with Kirwan as “a riot”.

“We’re so lucky in Cardiff to open the doors to world-class talent, and it’s been a riot, getting to work with Kadiff,” he said.

“I’ve loved his work on TV, and stage for a long time, so when we realised he was available and happy to come on board, that was truly a great day in the office.”

Kirwan joins a growing list of exciting guest stars in Doctor Who season two, including The Traitors host Alan Cumming and EastEnders star Bonnie Langford.

Kadiff Kirwan is best known for his roles in Netflix’s sci-fi hit Black Mirror, where he played Chester in episode one of season three, and Apple TV+ spy thriller Slow Horses, where he has played Marcus Longridge since season two.

He’s also appeared in Chewing Gum and I May Destroy You alongside his close friend Michaela Coel, and in Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s huge comedy hit, Fleabag.

Kirwan also starred alongside Harry Styles and Emma Corrin in gay cop drama My Policeman.

The star has previously explained that he entered the acting business after a tough period at school where he was “acting out” because he was struggling with his sexuality. A teacher recommended he try drama class to help soothe his behavioural issues, and he fell head-over-heels for the profession.

Speaking to PinkNews in 2022, Kirwan opened up about his religious upbringing and how it affected his coming out experience.

“I came from quite a religious background; both my parents were religious. I was going to church every Saturday… all the things that I was feeling inside me, what they were telling me in church was that it was all wrong,” he shared.

“Eventually, both my parents came round, after quite a difficult sort of coming out period.”

Doctor Who returns on 12 April at 8am GMT on BBC iPlayer. It will air on BBC One that evening. Internationally, Doctor Who streams on Disney+.

