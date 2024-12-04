Trans physician Navin Kariyawasam has perfectly explained why trans youth “must have the autonomy” to access gender-affirming healthcare following a wave of legislative bans and restrictions.

26 states in the US have banned gender-affirming care, including puberty blockers, for trans youth since 2022, while lawmakers are repeatedly implementing bills restricting healthcare.

According to The Williams Institute there are just over 300,000 trans youth in the US aged between 13-17. Of that number, nearly 40 per cent are living in states that ban gender-affirming care.

Despite what anti-trans lawmakers have suggested, these transphobic bills have an adverse affect on mental health among trans and non-binary youth, with one in six suffering from depression and anxiety linked to transphobia.

Trans physician, Navin Kariyawasam, explained in an article published by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) that access to healthcare and support for trans young people is not just statistically beneficial, it can be life-saving.

“In my work, I’ve found that speaking with young people about their gender leads to really fruitful conversations about concerns or curiosities that they may have,” she wrote. “But medical care, and health care more broadly, isn’t just about questions and answers.

“It’s about making space for complex conversations that let young people and their families know we can go on this path of self-discovery together.”

The University of Toronto MD added that young people must be allowed to “make decisions about their bodies without political interference” – and should have the right to do so.

She explained that, from a young age, she had the capacity to experiment with gender roles, which led her to have “more complex thoughts” about her gender identity.

“As I was navigating this complex development, I did not have adults in my life to whom I could turn for guidance and support with my gender,” she continued. “That’s why, as a trans person and as a physician, I know just how important it is for young people and their families to be able to talk to trusted health care providers about the uncertainties they’re facing or the questions they have.”

Confronting the conspiracy theory that gender-affirming care is used to force under-18s to identify as trans, Navin Kariyawasam continued that she is never looking to “diagnose” a gender, but to hear young people out.

“No one makes the decision to seek out gender-affirming care on a whim. To those who consider gender-affirming care a drastic decision, I have seen that it is in fact something that is carefully considered by young people, their families, and their provider.

“That is who should get to make those decisions. Governments should not be allowed to make decisions about our bodies, and the proliferation of gender-affirming care bans is not only deeply transphobic, but also sets a dangerous precedent.”

