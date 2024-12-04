Rivals to return for season two on Disney+

It’s official, the risqué Disney+ adaptation of Jilly Cooper’s novel Rivals is being renewed for season two on the streaming site.

Season one garnered an impeccable Rotten Tomatoes score upon its release, so it’s only natural that the show would return for more queer, smutty goodness with season two of Rivals.

Set in 80s Britain, season one follows the sour rivalry between Rupert Campbell-Black, played by Alex Hassell, and Lord Tony Baddingham (David Tennant), in TV broadcasting.

The eight-part drama is jam-packed with sex, scandal, and plenty of nudity, and follows several socially elite couples, including gay lovers Charles Fairburn (Gary Lamont) and Gerald Middleton (Hubert Burton).

Their queer romantic storyline is set during the time of discrimination surrounding the HIV/AIDS pandemic, alongside discussions of sexual politics and the confrontation of Margaret Thatcher’s anti-LGBTQ+ Section 28 policy. The relationship between conservative political hopeful Charles and openly gay controller of programmes Gerald takes place as both try to navigate how queer love can thrive in 80s Britain.

Disney+ and Hulu, where the show airs in the US, first announced the series renewal. Meanwhile, author Cooper added on Wednesday (4 December) that she’s “orgasmic” at the thought of new episodes.

“I’m orgasmic with excitement and cannot wait for the return of my superhero Rupert Campbell-Black and the rest of the characters in Season 2!” Cooper said in a statement, via Variety.

Disney+ EMEA scripted director Lee Mason said: “It’s been phenomenal seeing the reaction to Dame Jilly Cooper’s Rivals – this autumn’s most talked about series. We’re thrilled that existing fans of the novels, alongside those new to the Cooperverse, have taken the series to their hearts.

“I can’t wait to get back to Rutshire and see what exciting drama the Happy Prince team have in store for season two – bring on more romance, betrayal, and shoulder pads!”

Season one of Rivals is streaming now on Disney+ in the UK, and Hulu in the US. A release date for season two of the series is yet to be announced.