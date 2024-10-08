Doctor Who star David Tennant has expressed his disdain for how anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric has been “weaponised” by politicians over the past few years.

Discussing some of his recent comments in support of queer people, during an interview with Fearne Cotton on the Happy Place podcast on Monday (7 October), the actor admitted that is often hesitant to use his voice to speak out on political issues, but added: “In terms of anything I say in support of the LGBTQ+ community, it just feels like common sense.

“I find it ludicrous how some of those conversations have been weaponised.”

Despite his vocal LGBTQ+ allyship, Tennant explained that he understands his own limitations as a public figure.

“I’m always conflicted. If I really wanted to get political, I should run for parliament and I’m not about to do that… I pull faces for a living and I’m not about to change that any time soon.

“There [are] times where you think, well, I am going to say that because, yeah, you are afforded a louder voice because people know who you are. But I’m always cagey about overusing that voice.

“You don’t have to listen to me because I’m an actor, because you liked me in a show.”

Tennant and wife Georgia have been particularly vocal in their support of the trans community in the past.

In May, after appearing at the Proud Nerd: Angels, Demons and Doctors convention, in Germany, the Good Omens actor told anti-LGBTQ+ politicians to “f**k off and let people be.”

And at the British LGBT Awards in June, he advised then equalities minister, Kemi Badenoch, to “shut up” about transgender people.

