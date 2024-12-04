“Taste” hitmaker Sabrina Carpenter and Saltburn star Barry Keoghan have reportedly decided to call time on their year-long relationship – for now, at least.

The Hollywood power couple sparked dating rumours back in December 2023 before going public with their relationship at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party back in March, but now, it seems they’ve gone their separate ways.

An unnamed source confirmed to People magazine last night (3 December): “They are both young and career-focused, so they’ve decided to take a break.”

Both stars have had incredibly busy years, particularly Carpenter, whose career reached astounding new heights following the success of her number one hit, “Espresso”.

In the UK, Carpenter spent a staggering 21 weeks at number one in 2024, with “Espresso”, “Taste” and “Please Please Please”. The music video for the latter starred Keoghan, playing her roughneck felon partner.

Carpenter has also amassed an impressive six Grammy nominations ahead of February’s ceremony, including in all four of the big categories – “Song of the Year”, “Record of the Year”, “Album of the Year” and “Best New Artist”. She will spend the first half of 2025 touring her sixth studio album, Short n’ Sweet.

Sabrina Carpenter’s ‘Please Please Please’ music video features Barry Keoghan. (YouTube/Sabrina Carpenter)

Oscar-nominated The Banshees of Inisherin star Keoghan, meanwhile, is currently working on and promoting a number of high-profile movies, including Bird and Hurry Up Tomorrow, and he’s recently been tipped to play Ringo Starr in upcoming The Beatles biopic.

Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter first met at last September’s Paris Fashion Week, according to People, after the pair both attended a Givenchy show. They were later spotted last December getting dinner together in Los Angeles.

Since going public with their romance, the pair have been ardent in their support of each other, with Keoghan being spotted in the crowd of Carpenter’s Coachella performance in September and Carpenter calling him the “greatest actor”.

Keoghan recently described being “really happy” for the singer following the announcement of her six Grammy nods last month.

The pair had previously batted away suggestions that they had split up earlier in the year.

PinkNews has approached representatives for Carpenter and Keoghan for comment.

