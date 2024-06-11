“Espresso” singer Sabrina Carpenter has a message for anti-LGBTQ+ bigots this Pride month, and she’s not mincing her words.

Taking to the stage at the Governors Ball music festival in New York over the weekend (8 June), the 25-year-old singer used the outro from her song “Nonsense” to drag any hateful trolls in the crowd.

Carpenter has become known for free-styling the end of “Nonsense”, changing the lyrics to reflect where she is playing or what’s going on in the world.

For the Governors Ball, she used the song to make a quip about people who don’t support Pride month.

“Do I text him back? It’s such a touch call. That won’t fit inside me, bro I’m dumb small,” she sang, making reference to, well, we’ll let you figure that out.

The “Please Please Please” singer then followed the lyric change up with this cheeky read: “People who hate Pride can suck my Gov balls.”

There were evidently a fair few queers and allies in the crowd, as Carpenter’s jibe received a rapturous response from the crowd.

🚨| @SabrinaAnnLynn's "Nonsense" outro for The Governors Ball



"Do I text him back it’s such a tough call

That won’t fit inside me bro I’m dumb small

People who hate pride can suck my gov balls"pic.twitter.com/6dtDtiXpIV — Sabrina Carpenter All-News 💋 (@SCANews_) June 8, 2024

As the LGBTQ+ community marks Pride month, the mere sight of a rainbow continues to upset pathetic bigots.

Most recently, social media users are clutching their pearls over furniture brand IKEA selling a rainbow cake, while religious group Christian Concern has launched a petition to try and prevent “ugly” and “divisive” Pride flags from hanging in London’s Regent Street.

Sabrina Carpenter is one of numerous queer stars and allies using Pride month to speak out for LGBTQ+ people – either in earnest, or by means of ridiculing the anti-LGBTQ+ crowd.

Sabrina Carpenter. (Joseph Okpako/WireImage)

Over the weekend, “Good Luck, Babe!” singer Chappell Roan explained that she refused to perform at a Pride event at the White House, citing that she will do so when the USA achieves “liberty, justice and freedom for all”.

At the beginning of June, “Firework” singer Katy Perry took a swipe at NFL player Harrison Butker, editing his now infamous anti-Pride college speech “for my gays” to mark Pride month.