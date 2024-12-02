Sabrina Carpenter announces more European shows on Short n’ Sweet Tour

Sabrina Carpenter has announced extra European dates on her Short n’ Sweet Tour – and this is how to get tickets.

The singer is bringing her headline tour to Europe next spring, with new shows confirmed for Zurich, Copenhagen, Stockholm and Oslo.

It follows up the previously announced shows in the likes of Dublin, London, Manchester, Paris, Berlin and Amsterdam.

Fans snapped up tickets for the shows, with extra dates confirmed in a number of cities due to demand.

The “Espresso” singer will headline Hallenstadion in Zurich on 27 March, Unity Arena in Oslo on 30 March, DKRoyal Arena in Copenhagen on 31 March and Avicii Arena in Stockholm on 3 April.

It’ll be in support of her sixth studio album, Short n’ Sweet, which features hit singles “Please Please Please” and “Taste”.

She recently received eight nominations at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards, including for Album of the Year.

The North American leg of the tour recently wrapped up in Los Angeles, with two nights at the Kia Forum.

The shows sees her perform tracks from the album as well as the likes of “Nonsense”, “Feather” and a surprise cover track.

Ahead of Sabrina Carpenter tickets going on sale for her newly announced European shows, you can find out everything you need to know below.

How do I get Sabrina Carpenter European tour tickets?

They go on general sale for the Zurich show at 10am local time on 5 December via ticketmaster.ch.

While shows in Norway and Copenhagen go on general sale at 10am local time on 6 December via ticketmaster.no / ticketmaster.dk.

For tickets to the singer’s Stockholm show head to axs.com from 10am local time on 6 December.

Fans who direct message the singer’s official @teamsabrina Instagram account the word “TOUR” will be able to sign up for presale access. This will take place from 10am local time on 5 December.