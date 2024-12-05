Gay ‘dating’ app Grindr has unveiled its Unwrapped stats for 2024, including which countries have the highest percentage of tops and bottoms.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year for gay people who love lists. No, it’s not Spotify Wrapped, though that did also drop this week.

It is, of course, Grindr’s version of the yearly look-back in statistics and figures. But whereas Spotify will tell you how many times you listened to “Pink Pony Club” by Chappell Roan, Grindr Wrapped is here to reveal where the Daddies are, who was the users’ favourite porn star and which sex positions rocked our socks off this year.

As revealed by the app’s official site, the highest percentage of bottoms was found in South Africa, followed by South Korea, then Japan, Vietnam and Denmark. Bossy bottoms rise!

And anyone complaining of a top shortage clearly hasn’t been to Jordan, where the highest percentage of tops resided this year. This was followed by Greece, the United States, Singapore and Peru. Be right back, just booking flights.

For users who prefer the best of both worlds, users were most versatile in Finland, where 37% of Grindr perusers identified as such. Austria followed up with 36%, Germany with 35%, Australia with 34% and Hungary with 33%.

And the highest percentage of sides – the term for those who prefer to avoid penetrative sex altogether – were found in Singapore, then Philippines, then Japan, followed by New Zealand and Australia.

The big reveals didn’t stop there, though: France was unveiled as the country with the highest percentage of hung bottoms (receptive partners with a large baguette) followed by Canada, Germany, Brazil and Switzerlan.

The United Kingdom on the other hand, has the highest percentage of fem tops then Ireland, the US, Australia and Mexico. Werk, sisters.

Now that’s what we call data journalism.

Grindr Unwrapped 2024 is available here.

