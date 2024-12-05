Trans people hold defiant dance protest in US Capitol bathroom following ban

A group of trans activists have staged a small protest by dancing in the toilets of the US Capitol.

A group of some eight activists filmed a one-minute clip of themselves dancing in the women’s toilets, in response to a policy that bans trans women from using female facilities.

Shared by American civil rights attorney Alejandra Caraballo, the clip, posted on Thursday (5 December), shows the group partying to Klymaxx’s Meeting in The Ladies Room. The protest was described as a harmless act of “joyful resistance,” with one social media user saying: “Dance party civil disobedience, sign me up.”

Another wrote: “During filming, it was literally the safest place from [sexual assault] in the entire Capitol.”

The ban, proposed by Republican representative Nancy Mace, means lawmakers can’t use “single-sex facilities other than those corresponding to their biological sex”.appe specifically target Delaware Democrat Sarah McBride, who is the only trans woman in congress.

Asked by the journalists whether the resolution specifically targeted trans Democrat Sarah McBride, Mace said: “Yes absolutely, and then some. I’m absolutely 100 per cent going to stand in the way of any man who wants to be in a woman’s restroom, in our locker rooms, in our changing rooms. I will be there fighting you every step of the way.”

A similar measure failed to pass through the Montana state legislature after Republican Jerry Schillinger tried to ban trans lawmaker Zooey Zephyr from using women’s facilities.

“I’m happy to see that this proposed ban failed and am grateful for my colleagues – particularly my Republican colleagues – who recognised this as a distraction from the work we were elected to do,” Zephyr said.

