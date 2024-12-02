Luca Guadagnino’s new film Queer will finally make its Australian debut at an idyllic outdoor screening, as the film’s Australian release date has been announced.

Queer, based on the semi-autobiographical novel by author William S. Burroughs, sees Daniel Craig portraying William Lee, a troubled drink and drug addict who has fled to Mexico following a drug bust.

While there, he spends his days in search of men to sleep with to cure his loneliness, before encountering discharged American Navy serviceman Eugene Allerton (Drew Starkey) and becoming instantly infatuated.

Despite an age gap, Eugene’s sexual ambiguity and lack of interest, William persists, before Eugene ultimately relents to his advances. The pair spend their days together – sex scenes a plenty – and end up heading into the South American jungle in search of a telepathy-inducing psychedelic.

And it’s not long before Aussies can sink their teeth into the highly-anticipated new movie from the Call Me By Your Name and Challengers director. The film is set to make its premiere on Australian shores in January.

But it wouldn’t be a proper burning, heady romance from the cast without a setting to match, now would it? Queer will be screened at Mrs Macquaries Point (Yurong), Sydney, among the iconic skyline of the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge on 19 January.

Taking place at the Westpac OpenAir outdoor cinema, the film will appear on a three-storey high, hydraulically raised screen near the harbour.

Tickets for Queer at Westpac’s OpenAir 2025 program launch on Monday (9 December). The film will be rolled out in cinemas in Australia from 6 February.