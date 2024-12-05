Music streaming service Spotify has released its review of the year service for 2024, Spotify Wrapped – and if it called you a pink pilates princess, well, we’ve got some news for you.

Spotify dropped its highly anticipated recap of 2024 on Wednesday (4 December), informing people exactly who their top artists, songs and genres were.

But among the names of Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Chappell Roan and Charli XCX, the service also gave each user a branding for certain months, for example: a “musical theatre West End moment” or a “rainy day mandolin indie folk phase.”

Some music fans have also been told that they had a “pink pilates princess strut pop season”, which, if you haven’t caught on, means gay, and that the period featured heavy listening to pop girlies.

“I guess I’m just another pink pilates princess strut pop listener,” one X/Twitter user wrote.

Another posted a picture of Chappell Roan, saying: “There’s gay people here”, writing, “Seeing everyone else that also got called a pink pilates princess.”

seeing everyone else that also got called a pink pilates princess on their spotify wrapped pic.twitter.com/Bn4tqnTPQX — Rio (@riomat7) December 4, 2024

everyone who got pink pilates princess in their spotify wrapped pic.twitter.com/LLKmx95pnQ — SITA (@raspberhrriies) December 4, 2024

Someone else wrote: “Just seen one of my straight friends get pink pilates princess in their Spotify Wrapped.”

You may like to watch

Another music fan joked: “Spotify Wrapped calling everyone gay in the most niche way this year. Pink pilates princess catwalk pop, just call me a slur at this point.”

how it feels getting “pink pilates princess strut pop” on spotify wrapped pic.twitter.com/ZkN1CtJzQ8 — Brooklyn (@bklynb4by) December 4, 2024

Spotify telling me I had a pink pilates princess strut pop season pic.twitter.com/MSfGHZs2Kz — 🦷💫 (@_wonkyteeth) December 4, 2024

Spotify named Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso” as its most streamed song globally, while Taylor Swift was the most streamed artist around the world. Swift;s The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology was the most streamed album overrall, too.

Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga’s “Die with a Smile” was the “most viral” song of the year and The Joe Rogan Experience was, unfortunately, 2024’s top global podcast.

2024 Wrapped is available to registered Spotify users.

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.