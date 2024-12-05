Zander Murray, Scotland’s first out gay male professional footballer, has called for changes to Stonewall’s Rainbow Laces campaign after a number of players in the English Premier League refused to take part.

The campaign needs to “do less rainbows” and “focus more on an anti-homophobia message”, he said.

Stonewall’s annual LGBTQ+ inclusion campaign has made headlines in recent days, after Ipswich Town’s Sam Morsy refused to wear a rainbow-coloured captain’s armband and Manchester United defender Noussair Mazraoui declined the chance to wear a similar jacket. Both cited religious beliefs.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace’s England international Marc Guéhi courted controversy by writing “I [heart] Jesus” on his armband.

The Rainbow Laces campaign, which has been running since 2013, aims to tackle LGBTQ+ discrimination in sport and create a welcoming environment for queer fans and players.

Research has shown that the campaign has had a positive impact on sports fans’ attitudes to LGBTQ+ people, although some queer fans still don’t feel welcome at live sporting events.

Retired striker Murray, who made history in 2022 by becoming the first senior Scottish footballer to come out as gay, while playing for Gala Fairydean Rovers, has urged organisers to “strip back” and “change” the campaign.

Speaking exclusively to PinkNews, he said: “It’s deeper than a Premier League football player refusing to wear the rainbow armband. This is a problem with the campaign we’ve had for years. Each year people are refusing to contribute.

“I’ve been saying for years – I’m a Stonewall sports champion – that we have to change the wording of the name of the campaign. We need to do less rainbows, and focus more on an anti-homophobia message, rather than telling players to don rainbow kits [and] rainbow armbands.”

Zander Murray wants to see changes to the Rainbow Laces campaign. (Mark Scates/SNS Group via Getty Images)

Every weekend, at every match, there are “rainbow corner flags, rainbow stoppage time boards, rainbows everywhere without any context, without any real work and there’s millions being spent on this”, he added.

“We have to strip it back, to change the name… a simple logo and a couple of words focused on challenging homophobia. We don’t need rainbow armbands, we don’t need corner flags.

“The campaign in general needs a change, evolvement and, hopefully, I can play a massive part in that.”

