Footballer Marc Guéhi will not be charged by England’s governing body after writing “I Love Jesus” on his rainbow-coloured captain’s armband.

The Crystal Palace defender, who has played 22 times for England, including at this year’s Euros, wrote the phrase on his armband ahead of his side’s Premier League game against Newcastle United on Saturday (30 November).

The armbands were worn by team captains as part of LGBTQ+ charity Stonewall’s Rainbow Laces campaign.

According to reports, the Football Association (FA) could have charged the Palace captain – who scored an own goal during Saturday’s 1-1 draw – under its religious material guidelines. However, the player and club have instead been reminded about their responsibilities and will face any formal action, which could have resulted in a suspension or fine.

FA policy allows initiatives and slogans that promote football, respect and integrity, but not “political, religious or personal slogans, statements or images.”

The policy says that “for any offence, the player and/or the team will be sanctioned by the competition organiser, national football association or by [world governing body] FIFA”.

Guéhi’s actions could have been seen as an aggravating factor, according to ESPN.

Ipswich Town captain Sam Morsy also came under fire this weekend for refusing to wear the armband, making him the only Premier League skipper to do so.

The club confirmed on Monday (2 December) that Morsy, a practising Muslim, refused to wear the armband on religious grounds.

“Ipswich Town Football Club is committed to being a fully inclusive club that welcomes everyone,” a statement reported by Metro said. “We proudly support the Premier League’s Rainbow Laces campaign and stand with the LGBTQ+ community in promoting equality and acceptance.

“At the same time, we respect the decision of our captain Sam Morsy, who has chosen not to wear the rainbow captain’s armband due to his religious beliefs.”

A spokesperson added that the club aimed to “continue to grow an environment where all are valued and respected, both on and off the pitch”.

