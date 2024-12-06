Right-wing pundit Candace Owens has falsely claimed Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky is a “homosexual actor” and that is why she cannot support a Ukrainian victory over Russia.

Russia occupied and annexed parts of Ukraine in 2014 and in 2022 launched a full-scale invasion of the country. The war between the two nations is the deadliest conflict in Europe since World War II, with reports estimating more than one million people – including troops and civilians on both sides – have been killed or wounded.

In a seemingly unprompted post, Owens took to social media on Tuesday (3 December) to say why she cannot support a victory for Ukraine.

“No amount of media brainwash in the world could ever make me hope that Zelensky triumphs over an orthodox Russia. Spiritually, I just know that’s wrong. You simply do not support a homosexual actor that is locking up churches and bishops,” she wrote.

Prior to politics, Zelensky was an actor and entertainer who starred in a television show called Servant of the People between 2015 and 2019, in which he plays a history teacher who unexpectedly becomes president of Ukraine.

He has never identified as homosexual and is married to scriptwriter Olena Zelenska, with whom he has two children.

This is not the first time Owens has made a deeply controversial and totally false statements, with much of her ire directed at the LGBTQ+ community such falsely claiming the wife of French president Emmanuel Macron is secretly trans and trans people are controlled by the devil.

In January, the founder of non-profit BLEXIT also called LGBTQ+ people a “sexual plague” on society in an abhorrent outburst on social media.

She made the comment in a video where she ranted about big Pharma being responsible for the “clinical promotion of insanity” and linked it to mass shootings.

“We are mass drugging children and conducting psychiatric experiments on them in classrooms across America,” she wrote, in regards to gender-affirming healthcare for trans youth.

Owens added: “Gender dysphoria is a mental disorder and the entire LGBTQ+ movement brought with it a sexual plague on our society.”

In September, she claimed that TikTok is “socially engineering” men to be gay.

She said the Chinese-owned video platform is a “partnership between the media, Hollywood and psychoanalysts” which is subtly encouraging the American population into “unnatural” behaviours, like women not having children and people happening to be gay.

“They’re not socially engineering us to do good things,” she said, saying the platform is “making men more and more effeminate, encouraging effeminate behaviour”.

Prior to both of these statements Owens was suspended from YouTube for ‘violating hate speech policy’ with her anti-LGBTQ+ content.