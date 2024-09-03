Trump-supporting, far-right political commentator Candace Owens has claimed that TikTok is “socially engineering” men to be gay. Yes, really.

Candace Owens, who has previously called LGBTQ+ people a “sexual plague on society”, made the statement on her podcast.

In a recent episode of Candace, the MAGA-loyalist described the Chinese-owned video platform as “a partnership between the media, Hollywood and psychoanalysts” which endeavours to socially engineer the American population into committing “unnatural” behaviours.

“They’re not socially engineering us to do good things,” Owens said, citing women not having children and men being gay as key examples.

Owens said women not wanting to have children is “against evolution” and “even in circumstances where women are going: ‘You know what? Suddenly, I feel my biological clock ticking, I want to have a child’, they are socially engineering women to want to do that without men”.

She went on to claim: “They’re just making men more and more effeminate, encouraging effeminate behaviour.”

This is not the first time Owens has pushed conspiracy theories which target the LGBTQ+ community.

She has shared the obviously false claim that the wife of French president Emmanuel Macron is secretly trans, and suggested that transgender people are controlled by the devil.

Speaking to BlazeTV host Allie Beth Stuckey, who has encouraged conservative parents to remove their children from school, Owens noted that not everyone can home-school.

“This is the trap the government provides…. how do you combat your child going into a kindergarten class, and, this is actually the circumstance in some schools, where they are allowed to call your child by a different gender all day, and they’re not required to tell the parent?

“To me that is satan, right? Satan is the author of lies and deception, and when I look at the face of this trans movement, and this trans agenda, and confusing kids… kids are already confused about everything, our job is to tell them what the truth is.

“I just don’t know what we say to those parents who can’t afford to take their kids out [of state schools].”

Prior to this, Owens supported a ban on trans people serving in the US military, saying she “cannot think of anybody’s emotional capabilities that are more unstable than somebody [who] is transitioning from a male to a female”.

