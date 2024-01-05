Candace Owens calls LGBTQ+ people a ‘sexual plague’ on society

Candace Owens has called LGBTQ+ people a “sexual plague” on society in an outburst on social media.

The founder of non-profit BLEXIT, which is powered by right-wing group Turning Point USA and aims to encourage black economy independence, Owens shared her views on queer people in tweet on Thursday (4 January).

Posting to her 4.5 million followers she ranted about big Pharma being responsible for “clinical promotion of insanity” and linked it to mass shootings.

“We are mass drugging children and conducting psychiatric experiments on them in classrooms across America,” she wrote, in reference to gender-affirming healthcare.

Owens added: “Gender dysphoria is a mental disorder and the entire LGBTQ movement brought with it a sexual plague on our society.”

The Republican, who hosts a show on conservative news site The Daily Wire and is a mum-of-three, has become well-known for spouting dangerous claims about LGBTQ+ people.

Trans journalist Erin Reed called out Owens hateful post, accusing the right-wing activist of “jumping straight to the genocidal language”.

Jumping straight to the genocidal language tonight. pic.twitter.com/ijVOcGj2Xi — Erin Reed (@ErinInTheMorn) January 5, 2024

In September 2023, Owens was suspended from YouTube, following previous punishments for ongoing hate against the LGBTQ+ community. There have been no similar repercussions on Twitter.

At the time of her YouTube suspension a spokesperson told PinkNews the platform had issued the Candace Owens Podcast channel a strike for “violating our hate speech policy”.

In June that same year, Owens’ YouTube content was demonetised for her continued misgendering of trans people, which the platform said at the time was in breach of its “hateful conduct” policy.

YouTube operates a “three-strike” system and anyone who violates its policy three times within a 90 day period can be permanently banned from the platform.

PinkNews has contacted X/Twitter for comment.