Marjorie Taylor Greene was loudly booed by onlookers as she once again raged against transgender rights at a rally outside the US Supreme Court.

The Georgia Republican, who is notorious for her gender-critical and conspiracy theory-packed rhetoric, was heckled during a speech she gave outside of the Supreme Court on Wednesday (4 December) ahead of oral arguments heard in the US v Skrmetti case.

The legal battle, brought to the Supreme Court in June, will set a legal precedent for state bans on gender-affirming care by dictating whether a ban implemented by Tennessee is constitutional.

Supreme Court justices heard arguments from various representatives on Wednesday, including Chase Strangio — the first trans attorney to speak before the Supreme Court.

Marjorie Taylor Greene loudly booed, and apparently thrown by the boos, while claiming children are taking puberty blockers “before they’re old enough to join the military, before they’re ever old enough to…be an adult.” pic.twitter.com/C7Eb1GBIiW — Talia Jane ❤️‍🔥 (@taliaotg) December 4, 2024

Prior to the hearing, various right-wing pundits, including self-described theocratic fascist, Matt Walsh, took to a podium outside the courts to scream more transphobic and false rhetoric.

In her own rant, Greene complained yet again about conspiratorial claims that trans youth are undergoing gender-affirming surgeries “before they’re old enough to join the military,” which is, broadly speaking, not true.

The Republican was seemingly taken aback by a wave of boos that followed her remarks, predominantly coming from the Freedom to Be Ourselves rally, which stood in support of trans rights.

Independent journalist, Talia Jane, reported on social media that the crowd was “roughly 4:1 pro-trans rights vs anti,” meaning that Greene’s supporters were rapidly dwindling in the area.

You may like to watch

Nevertheless, she continued to spew transphobia, saying that “God created male and female, in his image, he created us.”

“What you’re hearing is the outcry from the demons and those that worship evil that are abusing our children, brainwashing our children to believe the lies that come directly from Satan,” she continued.

US Supreme Court hears oral arguments on US v Skrmetti

Despite Marjorie Taylor Greene’s objections, the US Supreme Court heard testimony from a handful of pro-trans attorneys and activists over the course of the court hearing on Wednesday.

Chase Strangio said during his arguments that Tennessee, who is still intent on implementing the ban, was taking away the “only treatment that relieved years of suffering” for trans youngsters.

US solicitor general, Elizabeth Prelogar, meanwhile supported Strangio’s arguments, saying that the ban is inconsistent with the state’s rules on puberty blockers for non-trans individuals.

The Supreme Court case will determine whether gender-affirming care bans are constituional. (Getty)

“The law restricts medical care only when provided to induce physical effects inconsistent with birth sex,” she said. “Someone assigned female at birth can’t receive medication to live as a male, but someone assigned male can. If you change the individual sex, it changes the result. That’s a facial sex classification, full stop, and a law like that can’t stand on bare rationality.”

Responding to the argument, chief justice John Roberts – long seen as a conservative – said the case differed from other decisions related to sex discrimination because of its medical ramifications.

Meanwhile, Tennessee solicitor general Matthew Rice, argued that there “has to be a medical purpose for these drugs,” while claiming the plaintiffs were “conflating different medical purposes.”

In response, justice Elena Kagan said the case was “imbued with sex,” adding: “You might have reasons for thinking that it’s an appropriate regulation, and those reasons should be tested and respect given to them, but it’s a dodge to say that this is not based on sex [and that] it’s based on medical purpose when the medical purpose is utterly and entirely about sex.”