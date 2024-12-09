LGBTQ+ superstar Richard Gadd nabs a Golden Globe nomination for Baby Reindeer

Baby Reindeer’s Richard Gadd has been nominated for a Golden Globe.

The Netflix mini-series, created by and starring the Scottish actor, has already won six Emmy awards, including outstanding lead actor for Gadd. He is nominated for best television male actor in a limited series, anthology series or television motion picture at the Golden Globes.

Actress Mindy Kaling announced the nominations on Monday (9 December), and trans drama Emilia Pérez leads the way with 10 nods.

Richard Gadd, who is bisexual, will be up against Colin Farrell for The Penguin, Kevin Kline in Disclaimer, gay star Cooper Koch for Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, Ewan McGregor for A Gentleman in Moscow and Andrew Scott for his role in Ripley.

Congratulations to the 82nd #GoldenGlobes nominees for Best Television Male Actor – Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture:



✨ COLIN FARRELL | THE PENGUIN

✨ RICHARD GADD | BABY REINDEER

✨ KEVIN KLINE | DISCLAIMER

✨ COOPER KOCH | MONSTERS: THE LYLE AND… pic.twitter.com/UB0R04w8PM — Golden Globes (@goldenglobes) December 9, 2024

His Baby Reindeer co-star Jessica Gunning has also been recognised in the category for best supporting female actor on TV.

The hit series was inspired by Gadd’s real-life experiences. It follows comedian Donny Dunn (Gadd) as he is stalked by a woman, played by Gunning, after he offers her a cup of tea while working at a pub.

As Donny navigates the unwelcome attention, he also struggles to balance his relationship with his girlfriend, Teri, who is transgender and played by trans actress Nava Mau.

In September, Fiona Harvey, the inspiration for Martha, was told she could go ahead with her defamation lawsuit against the streaming platform. She has claimed the show falsely implied that she sexually assaulted Gadd and that she had been convicted of stalking, as well as arguing that Netflix had defamed her by not disguising her identity closely enough.

You may like to watch

She is claiming damages of $170 million (£133 million). Netflix assert that the depiction is substantially accurate.

The Golden Globes will take place on 5 January 2025.

Baby Reindeer is available to stream on Netflix.

