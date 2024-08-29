Andrew Scott cast in new sci-fi romance with Past Lives star Greta Lee

Gay star Andrew Scott and Greta Lee have signed up to star in a new sci-fi romance movie.

Scott, seen recently in ghostly gay tearjerker All of Us Strangers, and Lee, who ascended to new heights of fame last year thanks to her performance in Celine Song’s Oscar-nominated drama Past Lives, are teaming up for My Notes on Mars.

Deadline reports that they will play Sam and Margot Fogel, who are navigating a particularly tricky time in their marriage.

While out they are hiking with friends, Margot, a young scientist, goes missing. Weeks later, on the day of a memorial service planned by Sam, she turns up, but is irrevocably changed. Although the circumstances are mysterious, he sees it as an opportunity to reignite their relationship.

The film will be directed by Hungarian filmmaker Lili Horvát, with shooting set to begin in Budapest and Vienna early next year.

Andrew Scott is set to start filming a new sci-fi romance. (Getty)

My Notes on Mars is “a story about the labyrinthine human psyche, about the ever-changing faces of love,” Horvát said. “To start over a marriage, to rediscover the other, to fall in love again, our story is about the realisation of this impossible desire.”

She went on to describe working with Ripley star Scott and Lee as an incredible honour.

“[I’m] particularly drawn to characters who dare to make surprising, unconventional choices in both their private and professional lives,” she added. “I feel that this is true for Greta and Andrew as well.”

Horvát, best-known for her 2020 Hungarian feature Preparations To Be Together for an Unknown Period of Time, is writing the script herself, and will co-produce the film with help from, among others, Call Me By Your Name’s Emilie Georges and Naima Abed.

Lee’s performance as Nora Moon in Past Lives last year garnered critical acclaim, with the star the subject of lots of Oscars buzz. However, in the end, she wasn’t nominated but the film got nods for best original screenplay and best picture.

Scott’s performance in All of Us Strangers was equally commended, with the star securing ample amounts of award nominations, including for a Golden Globe.

He is also up for outstanding lead actor in a limited or anthology series or movie at the Emmy Awards, for his role in Netflix thriller Ripley. The ceremony takes place on 15 September.

