Wicked’s Ariana Grande and Emilia Pérez’s Selena Gomez will go head-to-head at the Golden Globe awards in January.

Both actresses have been announced as nominees in the Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture category.

Actress Mindy Kaling presented the Golden Globe nominations early this morning (9 December) PT time, with queer film and TV hits including trans cartel musical drama Emilia Pérez and Richard Gadd’s Netflix stalker series Baby Reindeer nominated for multiple awards.

As was heavily anticipated by industry experts, Ariana Grande has been nominated for her roles as Glinda the Good Witch in Jon M Chu’s musical epic Wicked, while Selena Gomez is nominated for playing Jessi, wife to lead Emilia (Karla Sofía Gascón) in Emilia Pérez.

Grande and Gomez will compete for the accolade alongside Gomez’s fellow Emilia Pérez co-star Zoe Saldaña, The Substance’s Margaret Qualley, The Brutalist’s Felicity Jones, and Conclave’s Isabella Rossellini.

It marks Grande’s first ever Golden Globes nomination, while Gomez has previously been nominated at both the 2023 and 2024 awards for her role as Mabel in Only Murders In The Building.

Selena Gomez as Jessi in Emilia Pérez and Ariana Grande as Glinda in Wicked. (Netflix/Universal Pictures)

Gomez is also nominated for her Only Murders In The Building role at the 2025 awards, in the Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy category.

Ariana Grande’s Wicked co-star Cynthia Erivo is nominated at the 2025 awards in the Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy category for her role as Elphaba, where she’ll compete against Gomez’s Emilia Pérez co-star, trans history-maker Karla Sofía Gascón.

Both Grande and Gomez began their careers as child stars on Nickelodeon and Disney respectively, before moving into mainstream pop music and further acting roles.

The 82nd Golden Globes will take place on Sunday 5 January 2025.



