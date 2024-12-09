Raven-Symoné has opened up about undergoing two cosmetic procedures starting at the age of 15 “in order to get a show”.

Warning: Discussions of weight and cosmetic procedures.

The Disney Channel alum, who appeared on That’s So Raven between 2003 and 2007, spoke on her podcast Tea Time with Raven & Miranda alongside her co-host and wife Miranda Pearman-Maday about the pressure of beauty standards whilst in the spotlight at a young age.

Symoné revealed that she underwent her first breast reduction surgery at age 15 – which she claimed was encouraged by “someone” so that she could have her own TV series. She claimed that her father also “strongly suggested” that she undergo the procedure.

The actress claimed that she underwent cosmetic surgery at age 15 “in order to get a show”. (Disney Channel)

She said: “I went from a triple D all the way down to a B. Someone said I needed to do it in order to get a show.”

Symoné explained that she also chose to undergo liposuction to stop others from making remarks about her weight. “I was like, ‘Yeah, if I get lipo, will people stop calling me fat?’ And so, I got a twofer.

“I gained weight after and had to, like, go back for a quick little, like, [get] a little bit more out ‘cause [my breasts] were still too big for others’ feelings,” she explained.

The star, who recently appeared on Child Star with Demi Lovato, said that the surgery resulted in complications. She had a seizure after coming around from the anaesthesia.

“I have scars,” she added. “I still have scar tissue to this day.” However, she said that the current body positivity movement is a positive step in the right direction for young people.

You may like to watch

“There’s this beautiful embracing of the body now that I didn’t get as a young girl.”

Symoné has previously spoken out about beauty standards in the entertainment industry, previously telling People in a 2017 interview that she was told she was “too big to be doing an hour and a half concert” whilst on tour with the Cheetah Girls.

“I was like, ‘I still did it!’ I was on tour forever because it’s not about your size, it’s about what you have to say, if you can sing or dance, and performing,” she said at the time.