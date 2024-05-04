Raven-Symoné forced to defend wife Miranda Pearman-Maday from ‘death threats’

Raven-Symoné has been forced to defend her wife Miranda Pearman-Maday after she allegedly received “death threats” online.

The queer icon took to TikTok on 3 May with Pearman-Maday to tell fans to “stop it in the comments and stop with the death threats in her DMs [direct messages]”.

“It is disrespectful to her, and in turn, disrespectful to me. Stop it,” Symoné urged.

Pearman-Maday took over, saying that the ordeal has become “wild” and “hoped to clear the air” about how the threats came about, which she alleged stemmed from her admission that she never watched her wife’s former show, Disney Channel’s That’s So Raven, in her childhood.

@ravensymone Please stop with the death threats and miss information about @miranda v. pm. Its grown to a place that is completely disrespectful and out of control. Haters will hate and by all means do you boo boo HOWEVER do not spread lies and threaten my wife, marriage, or her character. I chose her and all of her…. Stop. ♬ original sound – ravensymone

“I never once said that I did not know who Raven was, I only ever said that I did not grow up watching That’s So Raven,” Pearman-Maday explained.

“I did not watch her as a child, but since getting married and meeting her in 2015, I have seen the majority of her work. I have also been [behind the scenes] at a lot of this work, backstage at The View, 25 Words Or Less, the list goes on and on.

You may like to watch

“I love That’s So Raven, I think she should have won all the Emmys. I think my wife is endlessly talented. I support her beyond.”

Pearman-Maday continued: “She also just isn’t Raven-Symoné to me. You guys must try and open your minds a little bit and understand there’s more behind people [who] are celebrities – there’s real life here.

“That’s where we’re feeling inclined to address this because I’m receiving so much hate for something that is really just a big spiral of internet misinformation,” she concluded.

“For all of the blue checks out there acting like trolls, sit down,” the actor added. “Thank you, [there’s] no need.”

Their video statement came after Pearman-Maday admitted in a podcast interview with her wife that she didn’t watch That’s So Raven in her youth.

“The internet is mad at me for it,” Pearman-Maday said on the podcast Bottoms Up with Fannita. “I did this TikTok video on the trend of like, ‘I’m Raven-Symoné’s wife, da da da. And the number of comments that people left saying, you think you can do that trend and you didn’t even watch the show one time – I’m like, how does that make sense, sir?”

“I think though, I was just watching something else at the time. I don’t know. I think I was also a little too old,” she added, explaining that her younger sister loved watching the show.