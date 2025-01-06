Ariana Grande has revealed when she last underwent cosmetic procedures after she thanked Botox in an awards speech.

The Wicked star, who has long been on the music scene, accepted the Rising Star Award at the Palm Springs International Film Awards on Friday (3 January) for her breakout performance in the blockbuster musical.

During her acceptance speech at the Palm Springs Convention Center, Grande quipped about her history of cosmetic procedures, given her longevity in the industry and the global recognition she has received in light of her Wicked character Glinda.

“I’ve been performing since I was a child, so I never thought at the age of 31 I’d be hearing the words ‘Rising Star’ again, so I want to start by thanking my good friends Botox and Juvedérm,” she began. “I thought I’d be hearing ‘Slightly Withering Star’ or ‘Drooping Star’ by now, so thank you.”

However, in a later interview with Entertainment Tonight, Grande clarified that she’s “still clean” after previously confirming that she stopped opting to use Botox and filler four years ago.

“But when I start going again, I’ll let you know. I mean it! I really want to be transparent as a beauty founder. As the founder of R.E.M Beauty I think it’s important to have transparency,” she added.

“But I love it and I support it. But I am four years clean. [Do] you see the lines? I love them.”

Grande recently denied in a Vanity Fair lie detector test that she had ever had a rhinoplasty (nose job), breast augmentation (boob job), facelift, fox-eye lift, chin implants and a Brazilian butt lift (BBL). The polygraph examiner confirmed, “She’s telling the truth.”

However, the star was quick to defend why others may opt to undergo such procedures.

“But also [I am] in full support of all people who do these things. Work! Whatever makes women, men, gender non-conforming people feel beautiful, should be allowed. Why do we care?”